MadiSUN launches 2023 programs to expand solar energy use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison leaders celebrated the launch of the 2023 MadiSUN program Tuesday in an effort to make solar energy more accessible in the city.

The goal of MadiSUN is to help educate more people about solar energy options and support them in paying for and installing them in homes, affordable housing units, businesses, and nonprofits.

Executive Director of RENEW Wisconsin Sam Dunaiski and other city leaders said that renewable energy brings benefits to the city and statewide.

“Wisconsin exports billions of dollars per year to other states and countries to power our energy needs and we can keep these energy dollars now at home, while reducing pollution and mitigating climate change, as well,” Dunaiski said.

More information on the initiative can be found on its website.

