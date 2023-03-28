Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside and outside vehicle, MPD reports

arrest
arrest(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly firing multiple shots inside and outside of a vehicle on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department stated that its officers headed to the 100 block of Wittwer Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday after multiple people reported hearing shots fired. Officers found two men fighting near a vehicle and indicated that the pair knew each other.

Officers determined no one was hurt from the gunfire. There was also no damage to homes or vehicles.

The two men did both receive minor injuries from fighting, MPD indicated, and were checked out by medical officials.

MPD arrested a Fitchburg man, who faces charges of domestic disorderly conduct, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. A gun was also found at the scene, police added.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks
Generic Gavel
Racine man sentenced to 10 years in 1986 slaying of woman
Little John's
Little John’s founder addresses food quality, lateness concerns, after major cutback on operations
Nearby officers tried to stop the suspect, but she continued to speed away.
MPD: Suspect makes ‘throat-slitting’ motion toward victim