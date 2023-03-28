Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside and outside vehicle, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly firing multiple shots inside and outside of a vehicle on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department stated that its officers headed to the 100 block of Wittwer Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday after multiple people reported hearing shots fired. Officers found two men fighting near a vehicle and indicated that the pair knew each other.

Officers determined no one was hurt from the gunfire. There was also no damage to homes or vehicles.

The two men did both receive minor injuries from fighting, MPD indicated, and were checked out by medical officials.

MPD arrested a Fitchburg man, who faces charges of domestic disorderly conduct, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. A gun was also found at the scene, police added.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating.

