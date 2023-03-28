MPD: Man arrested after punching and spitting on mall security guard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a mall security guard at East Towne Mall Saturday.

MPD officers were dispatched to East Towne Mall around 2:30 p.m. A man was asked to leave the property after allegedly causing a disturbance, according to officials.

According to MPD, the man punched and spit on the face of a security guard while being escorted out of the property.

The suspect was allegedly combative as officers arrested him, and he tried to damage a squad car. Officers said he also threatened to kill them while being driven to the hospital.

The 47-year-old was medically cleared and arrested for disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement officers, discharging bodily fluids at law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

