MPD: Suspect makes ‘throat-slitting’ motion toward victim

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect allegedly made a “throat-slitting motion” toward a victim in the parking lot of a Madison Police Department station, authorities said Monday.

MPD explained that the victim first saw the driver on Madison’s south side, near Cypress Way. The suspect followed the victim to the parking lot of MPD’s Midtown District and made the gesture to the victim.

The report indicated that the suspect drove away as she was approached by officers.

A different law enforcement agency later identified the suspect during a crash investigation. The suspect is currently receiving mental health care, according to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

MPD has probable cause to arrest the suspect for disorderly conduct and eluding. The investigation is still ongoing.

