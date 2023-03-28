Quick dose of snow tomorrow

Then rain chances to end the week
Then rain chances to end the week
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mostly sunny, a bit warmer today
  • Quick hit of snow Wednesday AM
  • Showers & thunderstorms Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few thin clouds have moved in overnight, but they’ll be slowly clearing through this morning making for another sunny day.

Thanks to yesterday’s sunshine, we’ve melted a decent amount of that weekend snow which should allow temperatures to get a bit warmer this afternoon. Much of southern Wisconsin will reach the mid-40s, with low 50s possible north and west where they didn’t get snow over the weekend.

Clouds will build into the region overnight as a cold front approaches from the north. As the front sweeps through, it will bring some light snow during the mid to late morning before skies clear again in the afternoon. Any snow accumulation should be around an inch or less.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

At this point, most of Thursday is looking dry aside from the chance for a couple of showers in the evening. That will be as our next system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Friday is looking pretty soggy, with scattered showers throughout the day.

A warm front will sweep through which will bump our temperatures near 60 degrees, but that also gives us a lot of extra energy in our atmosphere. That could be enough to fuel a few thunderstorms Friday evening. There is a chance for some stronger storms in parts of Iowa and Illinois, but the threat for southern Wisconsin looks low at this point.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls

Latest News

Quick dose of snow tomorrow
Quick dose of snow tomorrow
Snow Depth
Calm Start To Week
Sunshine is back today!
Sunshine is back today!
Partly cloudy skies today with temps in the 40s.
Sunshine is back today!