Quick dose of snow tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few thin clouds have moved in overnight, but they’ll be slowly clearing through this morning making for another sunny day.

Thanks to yesterday’s sunshine, we’ve melted a decent amount of that weekend snow which should allow temperatures to get a bit warmer this afternoon. Much of southern Wisconsin will reach the mid-40s, with low 50s possible north and west where they didn’t get snow over the weekend.

Clouds will build into the region overnight as a cold front approaches from the north. As the front sweeps through, it will bring some light snow during the mid to late morning before skies clear again in the afternoon. Any snow accumulation should be around an inch or less.

At this point, most of Thursday is looking dry aside from the chance for a couple of showers in the evening. That will be as our next system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Friday is looking pretty soggy, with scattered showers throughout the day.

A warm front will sweep through which will bump our temperatures near 60 degrees, but that also gives us a lot of extra energy in our atmosphere. That could be enough to fuel a few thunderstorms Friday evening. There is a chance for some stronger storms in parts of Iowa and Illinois, but the threat for southern Wisconsin looks low at this point.

