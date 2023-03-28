Shell casings found after shots heard on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five shell casings were found on Madison’s west side after multiple people, including a police officer, reported hearing shots fired over the weekend.

According to the Madison Police Department, police were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after shots were heard on the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive.

There were no reports of anyone hurt. There was no information provided on any potential suspects.

MPD indicated the investigation into the shots fired was ongoing. Anyone with information on the shots fired incident was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers from 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.