Shell casings found after shots heard on Madison’s west side

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five shell casings were found on Madison’s west side after multiple people, including a police officer, reported hearing shots fired over the weekend.

According to the Madison Police Department, police were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after shots were heard on the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive.

There were no reports of anyone hurt. There was no information provided on any potential suspects.

MPD indicated the investigation into the shots fired was ongoing. Anyone with information on the shots fired incident was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers from 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown

Latest News

Co-coordinator Kathy Pohl says it is a delight to see a smile on everyone’s faces.
Becca’s Closet provides free prom attire for students
Becca's Closet
Becca’s Closet glams up students in time for prom
At first, Maegan Cassel was sold on Little John’s big mission.
Little John’s founder addresses food quality, lateness concerns, after major cutback on operations
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks