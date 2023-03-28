Slow-No-Wake restriction lifted on portion of Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow-no-wake restriction has been lifted Tuesday for a portion of the Rock River.

The water level for the Rock River is currently at 8.37 feet, which the Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained is below the 8.5-foot ordinance requirement for the area between W B R Townline Road Bridge and the Stateline. The measurement came from a US Geological Survey in Afton.

Deputies will remove the signs that indicated a prior restriction.

There is still a slow-no-wake restriction in effect from the W B R Townline Rad Bridge to Indianford Dam, as well as the portion of the river from the dam to Lake Koshkonong.

