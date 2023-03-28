Slow-No-Wake restriction lifted on portion of Rock River

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced the temporary closure of portions of...
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced the temporary closure of portions of the Rock River.(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow-no-wake restriction has been lifted Tuesday for a portion of the Rock River.

The water level for the Rock River is currently at 8.37 feet, which the Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained is below the 8.5-foot ordinance requirement for the area between W B R Townline Road Bridge and the Stateline. The measurement came from a US Geological Survey in Afton.

Deputies will remove the signs that indicated a prior restriction.

There is still a slow-no-wake restriction in effect from the W B R Townline Rad Bridge to Indianford Dam, as well as the portion of the river from the dam to Lake Koshkonong.

