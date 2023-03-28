UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison student died Monday outside of a residence hall, a school official stated.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said in a letter to students and employees that the individual died outside of Smith Residence Hall. Reesor noted that there is no foul play suspected, and that the UW–Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.

We know some people witnessed or have otherwise been affected by this loss, and we recognize how painful it will be for many in our community,” Reesor said. “While there is no threat to campus safety, we want to acknowledge that this loss will continue to be felt by our community and to offer support resources available as you process what you may have seen, heard, or be experiencing.”

UWPD provided support Monday morning, according to Reesor. University Housing, University Health Services, and the Dean of Students Office have also been at the residence hall to offer a support space to anyone who is affected.

Reesor also included resources for people to seek if they need it:

