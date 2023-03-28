UW softball’s home opener against Green Bay canceled due to field conditions

Wisconsin softball's doubleheader against Green Bay canceled for Tuesday, March 28.
Wisconsin softball's doubleheader against Green Bay canceled for Tuesday, March 28.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW softball’s doubleheader against Green Bay has been canceled due to field conditions.

The Badgers were scheduled to host Green Bay for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. today, but due to field conditions at Goodman Diamond the games have been canceled.

At this time, the games have not been rescheduled for a later date. 

Wisconsin is still scheduled to host Big Ten opponent, Illinois, for a three-game series beginning Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. CT at Goodman Diamond. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT with the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

