UW softball’s home opener against Green Bay canceled due to field conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW softball’s doubleheader against Green Bay has been canceled due to field conditions.

The Badgers were scheduled to host Green Bay for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. today, but due to field conditions at Goodman Diamond the games have been canceled.

At this time, the games have not been rescheduled for a later date.

Wisconsin is still scheduled to host Big Ten opponent, Illinois, for a three-game series beginning Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. CT at Goodman Diamond. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT with the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

