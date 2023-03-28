UW softball’s home opener against Green Bay canceled due to field conditions
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW softball’s doubleheader against Green Bay has been canceled due to field conditions.
The Badgers were scheduled to host Green Bay for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. today, but due to field conditions at Goodman Diamond the games have been canceled.
At this time, the games have not been rescheduled for a later date.
Wisconsin is still scheduled to host Big Ten opponent, Illinois, for a three-game series beginning Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. CT at Goodman Diamond. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT with the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
