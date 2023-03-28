Wisconsin DNR encourages residents to buy 2023 state trail passes

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As rising temperatures are getting more people outside, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging residents to purchase 2023 state trail passes.

Wisconsin has thousands of miles of state trails for residents to use. The 2023 state trail passes are valid from the day they are purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.

Passes are required for anyone 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling, but a state trail pass is not needed for walking or hiking, according to DNR officials. State parks, forests and recreation areas, and stand-alone state trails require trail passes.

“State trail pass sales help DNR staff maintain these trails, both our linear trails and those heavily used trails inside of parks and forests for bikes and horses, and it helps us continue to expand the network of available miles to residents and out-of-state visitors alike,” Parks and Recreations Management Bureau Director Steve Schmelzer said.

Annual state trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents, and $5 state trail day passes are also available.

More information about state trail passes can be found on the DNR’s website.

