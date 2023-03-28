WWII soldier from Middleton is laid to rest, nearly 80 years after death

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fallen World War II soldier was laid to rest in his hometown, nearly eight decades after he was killed in battle and family tried for years to find his remains.

Private William “Sonny” Simon was remembered at his childhood parish in Middleton Tuesday.

“Somebody said to me on the way in, ‘It’s sunny for Sonny today,’” Rev. Brian Wilk said from the pulpit at the St. Bernard Catholic Church. “It’s a day of grief and remembering a loved one. It’s also a day of joy in knowing that Sonny is home.”

Autoplay Caption

Sandy Witte stood on the sidewalks of Hubbard Ave. to watch the funeral procession pass Sonny’s childhood home.

“We all have fathers that were in the service, and they came home. [Sonny] didn’t come home,” she said.

Witte is referring to Sonny’s story, that in 1944 the 20-year-old was killed in action near Hurtgen, Germany. Despite his mother’s efforts to recover his remains, she couldn’t, and neither could the Army.

But as Tuesday’s procession showed, Sonny’s story did not end there. In 2019, a historian took a set of unidentified remains and successfully matched it with the DNA of Sonny’s siblings.

“I was very happy. Very happy,” Sonny’s sister Eileen Tesch previously told NBC15.

Sonny’s brother Jim Simon said, “It’s a closure where before there was no closure, so it’ll be satisfying.”

Tesch and Simon watched their big brother be laid to rest in their parish cemetery.

Powerful moment: PVT Sonny Simon’s remains are finally home at their final resting place in Middleton, nearly 80 years after he was killed in WWII. pic.twitter.com/njBTS0ycec — John Stofflet NBC15 (@johnstofflet) March 28, 2023

This moment was closure, also for a community that feels like family.

“It really felt like a long lost brother was coming home,” John Bechtol, commander of VFW Post 8216, said. The post is named after Sonny. “Each Memorial Day we would come visit Sonny’s gravestone here in St. Bernard’s cemetery knowing that his remains were not there. But now they are.”

Flags flew at half-staff Tuesday to honor William “Sonny” Simon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.