Badgers fall short in NIT semifinal, lose to North Texas 56-54

After leading by as much as 14 points, Wisconsin finishes their season just shy of the NIT championship
Wisconsin and North Texas met in the NIT semifinal in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 28.
Wisconsin and North Texas met in the NIT semifinal in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 28.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s season came to a heartbreaking end, falling 56-54 to North Texas in the NIT semifinal.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn was an early spark for the Badgers’ offense, starting the game 5/5 from behind the arc to give Wisconsin an early 11-point lead over North Texas.

Badgers would lead 41-29 at the half, Hepburn leading the team with 15 points.

The Mean Green opened the second half on a 13-6 run to get within five of Wisconsin.

After Connor Essegian’s three-pointer to put the Badgers ahead 54-46, Wisconsin would go cold, coming up empty on their next 12 possessions, and would not score for the remaining 9:08 of the game.

With 2:48 left in the game, Rubin Jones hit a jumper to tie it up at 54, and a Moulaye Sissoko layup would give the Mean Green their first lead of the game, 56-45, which ultimately would be the final score.

Wisconsin had possession in the final seconds of the game, but couldn’t get a shot off and UNT would come away with a two-point victory, and move on to the NIT Championship.

Hepburn wouldn’t score in the second half, finishing with 15 points and four assists, followed by Connor Essegian and Tyler Wahl who each had 12 points.

The Badgers finish their season with a 20-15 overall record, 9-11 in Big Ten play.

