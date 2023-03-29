Buy a sub to Make A Wish

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on...
Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.(Photo provided to KBTX)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gather your friends, find your local Jersey Mike’s, buy a sub and make an uplifting difference in children’s lives on the Day of Giving.

Jersey Mike’s across Wisconsin will donate 100% of their sales for one day to the Make A Wish foundation to ensure children battling critical illnesses experience the joy of a wish come true.

“Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 29, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up our local communities,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

You can do your part by placing your order in-store, online or on the app at Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday for your order to count. You could even buy your staff lunch while donating to a good cause.

Every Jersey Mike’s in Wisconsin will participate and all proceeds will go towards the Make A Wish Wisconsin Foundation.

To make a donation, visit the Make A Wish website.

To find a Jersey Mike’s near you, visit www.jerseymikes.com.

