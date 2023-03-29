Children seriously hurt after falling from Governor Dodge State Park cliff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 6-year-old and a 4-year-old were seriously injured Wednesday after Iowa Co. officials said they fell 20 and 80 feet, respectively, from a cliff.

Iowa Co. officials said they received an emergency call around 2:15 p.m. for two kids that had fallen from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail in Governor Dodge State Park.

The 4-year-old child fell 80 feet from the ledge while the 6-year-old child fell 20 feet. UW Health Med Flight was called for one of the children, and the other was transported by Dodgeville EMS to a local hospital. Iowa Co. said both children sustained serious injuries from the fall.

Authorities did not say how the fall happened.

“This call came in shortly after a call of a semi rollover in the city of Dodgeville. Numerous of resources were needed for both incidents today. Our first responders did an amazing job today and they need to be recognized for their work that they do every day,” Iowa Co. Sheriff Michael Peterson said.

