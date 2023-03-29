First Alert Day - Severe Storms Friday

MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF STORMS EXPECTED

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring and winter battling it out as they often do this time of year. That battle typically comes with some extreme ups and downs and that is what we can plan for through the end of the week and weekend. A strong storm system brings some rain on Thursday. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday as storms are likely and so is the chance of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. This would be our first chance of severe weather this season and it is a time to stay weather aware. Colder air returns Friday night and Saturday switching our rain back over to the potential of accumulating snowfall.

Mostly clear tonight with unseasonably cold temperatures. Lows into the upper teens with a light northerly wind becoming calm. Early sunshine Thursday followed by increasing clouds through the late morning. Scattered showers are possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s with winds picking of out of the southeast 10-15 mph. Showers and isolated storms are possible Thursday night. Early lows into the middle 40s climbing after midnight.

What’s Coming Up...

Friday will feature periods of showers and storms along with heavy rainfall and all types of severe weather. Unseasonably warm temperatures with highs on either side of 60 degrees. Rain continues Friday night and mixes in with snow as temperatures dip down to around freezing. Snow is likely early Saturday before tapering off later in the day. Cooler with highs around 40. Decreasing clouds Saturday night with lows into the middle 20s.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend and a brief break from the active weather. A mix of sun and clouds with highs into the middle 50s. We remain clear Sunday night before clouds start to return on Monday. Our next chance of rain will arrive as early as Monday evening. This will start another very active stretch of weather through the middle of next week with a good chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain into the 50s.

Cooler air is possible by the end of next week along with slightly calmer conditions.

