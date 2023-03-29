Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Jets is set to make history and become the first USAH Tier I or II team to have a woman play in a regular season or playoff game since the program was founded in 2009.

Annelies Bergmann currently plays for the Oakland Grizzlies 18U boys’ team but previously represented Team USA at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships earning a bronze medal in 2023 and silver in 2022.

“A core mission of the Jets is giving elite hockey players an opportunity to develop and advance to the highest level if they earn it.” Jets President Bill McCoshen said in a statement. “Annelies Bergmann is a rising star in USA Hockey, and we believe she earned this unique opportunity. We also understand the inspiration this will give to female hockey players across the country.”

After joining the Jets Main Camp last summer, Bergmann reached the All-Star game where her performance earned an affiliate tag with the Jets and the attention of Head Coach Joe Dibble and President McCoshen.

With a 94.4% save percentage and a 16-9 record with the Grizzlies, Bergmann has shown ‘great potential.’

“We were all very impressed with Annelies’ performance when she came here for main camp last year, and this is a direct result of the work she’s put in,” Dibble said. “Annelies has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her young career, and she’s absolutely earned this opportunity. We’re all greatly excited to see her suit up and skate wearing the Jets logo.”

Bergmann will play with the Jets as the starting goaltender against the Springfield Jr. Blues on April 7 at the Janesville Ice Arena.

All girls under 18 will have $5 admission to the game.

The Jets will eventually host their End of Season Tailgate at 5:30 p.m. in the arena parking lot featuring beer on tap, cornhole and music.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.