Light snow followed by thunderstorms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In typical Wisconsin spring fashion, we have a wide array of weather headed our way in just the next 3 days. We’ll see some light snow this morning, a little bit of rain, or a wintry mix late on Thursday, then an Alert Day on Friday as we watch a chance for strong storms.

A band of light snow will breeze through the region this morning, bringing less than an inch of accumulation. Even though we won’t see much from this, it will impact part of the morning commute which could cause some slower travel.

Skies will actually clear later in the day so we will get to see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool though, only in the mid-30s for highs today. Thursday will start off quiet and sunny but a bit breezy. We’ll see the beginning of our next system edge its way into the region Thursday evening, possibly bringing a rain/snow mix depending on temperatures.

That’s all as a warm front moves through Thursday night, so we’ll transition any wintry mixing to just rain by Friday as temperatures continue to warm to the 50s, then 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through Friday, with strong southerly winds gusting close to 40 mph at times.

Our severe storm potential will arrive in the evening as a cold front pushes through. At this point, the higher threat for strong storms is in eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. That is where these storms will ignite, and there’s a chance they could exhaust a lot of their energy before reaching southern Wisconsin. The possibility for some stronger storms locally is still there, which is why we’ve issued a First Alert Day so you know that’s something to watch closely.

Cooler air will begin to filter in on Saturday, bringing a chance for snow on the backside of this system as it moves out of the region. The second half of the weekend is looking quiet and warmer, with warmer temps continuing into next week.

