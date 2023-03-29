Local school, hospital stress importance of active shooter training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Practice, preparedness and courage are a few things talked about during active shooting training. A local school and hospital stress the importance of safety after three staff members and three children died in a Nashville school shooting.

The heart-stopping moments inside a private Nashville elementary school is on the minds of many. Director of Crisis Management Corey Saffold says Verona School District prepares for these frightening moments.

“We have these fire drills every month and reality there hasn’t been a fire drill that’s hit a school since the 1950s but how many active shootings have hit schools,” Saffold said.

He says teachers and students go through three active shooter trainings a year.

“We really push safety over convenience. I think a good example of this we teach with our doors closed and locked at all times,” said Saffold.

Saffold said an ordinary classroom whiteboard doubles as a whiteboard and shield. The goal taught in training is to get students to evacuate, but if they cannot they barricade all entryways.

“Getting ready to counter means--they are going to get something in their hands, they are going to spread out in the room and they are going to get ready just in case that person walks in the door because that fight isn’t over,” Saffold said.

In Beloit, Mercyhealth teaches trauma preparedness classes with eight different scenario rooms. Classes demonstrate techniques with advance tools and items that can be found in first aid kits.

Tactic Tool Instructor Mike Blaser says people learn to help each other.

“They actually have to come into this environment under a high level of stress and provide treatment to those mannequins and live role players so they get to experience without going through the real incident,” Blaser said. “If and when it does happen they are prepared at the highest level.”

