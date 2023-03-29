Luke Voit guaranteed $2M in 1-year deal with Brewers

Published: Mar. 28, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — First baseman Luke Voit has a $2 million major league salary in his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the former big league home run champion can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

Voit’s contract, announced Monday, includes a $12 million team option for 2024 with no buyout.

He can earn $500,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances in 2023.

If assigned to the minor leagues, his 2023 salary would be $200,000.

Voit attended spring training on a minor league contract and opted out last week, then agreed to the major league deal. He hit a two-run homer off Colorado’s Ryan Feltner in an 8-1 spring training win Tuesday, leaving Voit with a .310 batting average, three homers and six RBIs in Cactus League games.

The 32-year-old hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season, when he had a $5.45 million salary.

Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with a major league-high 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.

