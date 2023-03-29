Man accused of trying to bring concealed weapon inside Iowa Co. Courthouse

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Avoca man was arrested after attempting to bring a concealed weapon into the Iowa County Courthouse and ingesting methamphetamine, officials alleged.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting security checks at the courthouse after 3 p.m. Tuesday when the 40-year-old suspect tried to bring the weapon inside. He allegedly became resistive with authorities and tried to run away.

During a struggle to arrest the man, the sheriff’s office alleged that the 40-year-old was able to ingest the drug. Dodgeville EMS responded to check on the man at the scene.

He was later booked at the Iowa County jail. He faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, three counts of felony bail jumping and a probation violation.

The agency indicated that Dodgeville Police Department assisted in the incident.

