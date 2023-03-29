Milwaukee house fire kills 3, including 83-year-old man

Firefighters battle fire near 33rd and Fairmount, in Milwaukee, on March 29, 2023.
Firefighters battle fire near 33rd and Fairmount, in Milwaukee, on March 29, 2023.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A house fire in Milwaukee killed three people early Wednesday, including an 83-year-old man, authorities said.

First responders who were called to the scene at 4:36 a.m. CDT had the fire under control in about 90 minutes, said Erich Roden, deputy chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Roden said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized before succumbing to their injuries, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Milwaukee police said one of the victims was a 83-year-old Milwaukee man who was pronounced dead at the scene on the city’s north side.

Roden said he did not have any information about the cause of the fire or if smoke detectors were found in the home.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with any information about the fire to contact them at 414-935-7360. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls

Latest News

Meet Sasha - today's pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Sasha!
Meet Sasha - today's pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Sasha!
(File)
Janesville Jets’ first female goaltender will make history
The exhibition and window display will be on view through Veterans Day 2023.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum exhibition honors, remembers Vietnam War veterans