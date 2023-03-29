Milwaukee house fire kills 3, including 83-year-old man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A house fire in Milwaukee killed three people early Wednesday, including an 83-year-old man, authorities said.

First responders who were called to the scene at 4:36 a.m. CDT had the fire under control in about 90 minutes, said Erich Roden, deputy chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Roden said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized before succumbing to their injuries, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Milwaukee police said one of the victims was a 83-year-old Milwaukee man who was pronounced dead at the scene on the city’s north side.

Roden said he did not have any information about the cause of the fire or if smoke detectors were found in the home.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with any information about the fire to contact them at 414-935-7360. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

