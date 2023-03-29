MPD: Man found slumped over in car runs from police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report from the Madison Police Department says a man allegedly attempted to escape from first responders Friday afternoon after he was found slumped over in his car.

The Madison Fire Department stated that officers were helping the man before he ran from the scene.

Officers were dispatched near Rodney Court and Brittingham Place around 4:20 p.m. and later found the man nearby.

The 43-year-old man was arrested for his alleged fourth OWI offence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.