MPD: Man found slumped over in car runs from police

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report from the Madison Police Department says a man allegedly attempted to escape from first responders Friday afternoon after he was found slumped over in his car.

The Madison Fire Department stated that officers were helping the man before he ran from the scene.

Officers were dispatched near Rodney Court and Brittingham Place around 4:20 p.m. and later found the man nearby.

The 43-year-old man was arrested for his alleged fourth OWI offence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

