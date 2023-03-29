One person burned in Sun Prairie cooking fire

Sun Prairie, Wis. (WMTV) - In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police responded to a call of a building fire on the 200 block of Foxdale Drive in Sun Prairie.

Upon arrival, crews found that a kitchen fire had taken place in one of the units of the 8-unit residential building. They also found out that the occupant of the unit was able to put the fire out themselves, but sustained significant burns and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials confirm that the fire did not spread past the kitchen, but smoke did make it to 4 other units and the hallways. After crews cleaned up any smoke build-up, those families were able to return to their apartments.

No other injuries were reported.

In their press release, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue offer some helpful safety tips in case of an emergency similar to this one.

1. Never leave cooking unattended as it may only be a matter of seconds of overheating for contents to ignite.

2. When cooking with grease or food that produces grease, always have a lid at the ready to smother a fire in the pan.

3. Never put water on a pan of hot grease or grease on fire as it may splatter and spread the fire.

4. Never attempt to move a pan on fire, simply cover the pan, turn off the stove, and get everyone out of the building and call 911.

