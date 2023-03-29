Pet of the Week: Meet Sasha!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Sasha - this week’s pet of the week!

Sasha is about a year old and weighs about 28 pounds. She is a mixed breed.

She is a happy-go-lucky, friendly and treat-loving pup who is excited to find her forever home. Sasha already knows her sit, down and leash manners. She would do best in a home that has other pets or dogs so she has other play buddies.

You can watch the interview with Sasha attacked to this story to learn more about her.

If Sasha sounds like a good fit for you, visit Underdog Pet Rescue’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

