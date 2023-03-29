Prosecutors: Mother admitted leaving newborn in Whitewater field

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The mother of a baby whose body was found in a field near a Whitewater trailer park was charged Tuesday with neglecting a child resulting in death and moving or hiding the corpse of a child, court records show.

Santos Ascucena Ceseres Cruz appeared in a Jefferson Co. courtroom later that day where a $10,000 cash bond was set and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for the following Tuesday. If convicted, Ceseres Cruz, 39, would face up to 25 years in prison for the child neglect charge and up to 12 and a half years for the hiding of a corpse allegation.

The criminal complaint also filed Tuesday revealed new details about the investigation that followed the discovery of the child’s body in early March. Prosecutors indicated the baby had been born in late January and left in the field soon afterwards.

The details of the complaint are graphic and some of it is recounted below. Sensitive readers may choose to skip it.

Prosecutors stated two individuals found a box in a field near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, in the 700 block of N. Tratt Street. Upon opening it, they discovered the infant’s body wrapped in a blood-stained t-shirt and alerted the police department. Investigators also reported the umbilical cord was attached and the placenta had been placed in the box as well.

A shipping sticker still affixed to the box led investigators to a witness and that individual claimed their mother had been pregnant and had an abortion, the complaint stated. The same day, March 24, a detective with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation made contact with Ceseres Cruz who initially denied having been pregnant or hiding the a baby’s body. She allowed agents to search her home and vehicle, and in the latter they found a black garbage bag matching the one that had held the baby, according to prosecutors.

When a special agent and detective returned to meet with Ceseres Cruz later in the day, she allegedly agreed to make a statement. In it, prosecutors say she explained she was pregnant but did not want to tell her family because the father was not her husband.

She recounted having the baby in a bathtub, and initially claimed the child was not breathing after being delivered, the complaint stated. She later revised her story to say that the baby was alive but died soon afterwards and that she did not call for help for fear of her children finding out she was pregnant, prosecutors continued.

Ceseres Cruz went on to say that she hid the newborn’s body early the next morning and had returned to the field every day since and cried.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.