Silver Alert: Woman missing out of Waukesha County
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Susan Turniske, who is missing out of Waukesha county.
According to police, Susan was last seen on foot at the Pick ‘n Save at 405 N Wales Rd. in Wales, WI.
She is described at 5′7′' and 170 lbs.
If you have any information please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262)-548-7170.
