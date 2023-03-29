Silver Alert: Woman missing out of Waukesha County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Susan Turniske, who is missing out of Waukesha county.

According to police, Susan was last seen on foot at the Pick ‘n Save at 405 N Wales Rd. in Wales, WI.

She is described at 5′7′' and 170 lbs.

If you have any information please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262)-548-7170.

