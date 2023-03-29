Silver Alert: Woman missing out of Waukesha County

Susan Turniske, 67 missing out of Waukesha Co.
Susan Turniske, 67 missing out of Waukesha Co.(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Susan Turniske, who is missing out of Waukesha county.

According to police, Susan was last seen on foot at the Pick ‘n Save at 405 N Wales Rd. in Wales, WI.

She is described at 5′7′' and 170 lbs.

If you have any information please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262)-548-7170.

