Stretch of W. Badger Road closed after natural gas leak

The Madison Fire Department responded to a gas leak on the city's near west side on Wednesday,...
The Madison Fire Department responded to a gas leak on the city's near west side on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of W. Badger Road on Madison’s near west side was blocked off Wednesday morning after a natural gas leak, the city’s fire department reported.

According to the Madison Fire Department, firefighters and MG&E crews responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 800 block of W. Badger Road, and they have shut down the stretch between Cypress Way and S. Park Street.

Students from Madison College’s Goodman South Campus were seen evacuating their building. It is unclear if any other businesses were cleared out as well.

The fire department did not say what caused the leak or where it was centered, saying more information would be released at a later time. They are asking people to avoid the area while they work.

