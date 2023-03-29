Three people displaced, two dogs found dead in Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are trying to determine what caused a Wednesday fire in which two dogs were found dead and three people were driven from their home on Madison’s west side.

After someone spotted smoke coming from an apartment window on the 2300 block of Carling Drive, firefighters responded to the area around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews forced their way into the unit and found heavy smoke inside. As they made their way through the smoke, MFD Crews found the fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes of arriving.

MFD noted that no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were found dead.

American Red Cross is helping the three who were displaced and MFD said no other units were affected by the fire.

The fire department said an estimate on damage was not available yet.

