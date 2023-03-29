U.S. Highway 18 westbound near Dodgeville closes following semi rollover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overturned semi has closed U.S. Highway 18 westbound near Dodgeville, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 18 at the Bennett Road roundabout near Dodgeville. Officials expect the road closure to last between 2.5 and 3.5 hours.

Officials recommend drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes.

