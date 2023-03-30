Cars on State returns for 14th year

Annual car show scheduled for June 3
The ARK of South Carolina announced the Inaugural Car Show at Nexton on March 12 from at 9 a.m....
The ARK of South Carolina announced the Inaugural Car Show at Nexton on March 12 from at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison will once again be decorated with classic cars for six blocks this June.

The 14th annual Cars on State Classic Car Show is returning to State Street Saturday, June 3.

The show will span six blocks of State Street, offering Madison residents and visitors a chance to see classic cars and trucks from back in the day and talk to the owners.

The car show will be running at the same time as the Dane County Farmer’s Market, so visitors can stop by to buy some fresh produce and support local farmers. Organizers also hope attendees will explore other local shops downtown.

Those interested in displaying their cars at the Classic Car Show must apply online, and only cars that are pre-registered will be admitted, due to limited space. Applications must be submitted before May 13.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Kawsu Samba
Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership

Latest News

Governor Dodge State Park
Children to be released from hospital after falling at Governor Dodge State Park
Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
DCI turns over Madison Kwik Trip shooting investigative files to Dane Co. DA’s Office
A Massachusetts-based fresh food manufacturer will build a food manufacturing facility in...
Madison chefs nominated for best chef award
Cuba City golf course, restaurant reopens nearly 2 years after fire