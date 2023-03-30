Cars on State returns for 14th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison will once again be decorated with classic cars for six blocks this June.

The 14th annual Cars on State Classic Car Show is returning to State Street Saturday, June 3.

The show will span six blocks of State Street, offering Madison residents and visitors a chance to see classic cars and trucks from back in the day and talk to the owners.

The car show will be running at the same time as the Dane County Farmer’s Market, so visitors can stop by to buy some fresh produce and support local farmers. Organizers also hope attendees will explore other local shops downtown.

Those interested in displaying their cars at the Classic Car Show must apply online, and only cars that are pre-registered will be admitted, due to limited space. Applications must be submitted before May 13.

