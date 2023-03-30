Children to be released from hospital after falling at Governor Dodge State Park

Governor Dodge State Park
Governor Dodge State Park(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two children who were hospitalized Wednesday after a major fall at Governor Dodge State Park will released Thursday, officials revealed.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said both children, ages 4 and 6, are expected to make a full recovery.

“This case is truly remarkable and we are extremely happy that these children are expected to make a full recovery,” Iowa Co. Sheriff Michael Peterson said.

Iowa Co. officials said Wednesday that they received an emergency call around 2:15 p.m. for two kids that had fallen from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail in Governor Dodge State Park. The 4-year-old child fell 80 feet from the ledge, while the 6-year-old fell 20 feet.

UW Health Med Flight was called for one of the children, and Dodgeville EMS transported the other to a local hospital. Iowa Co. said both children sustained serious injuries from the fall.

Peterson noted the challenge of getting to an incident in the over 5,000 acres of the park and figuring out what needs to be done quickly is a coordinated effort, requiring a lot of departments and personnel acting fast together.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Kawsu Samba
Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership

Latest News

The ARK of South Carolina announced the Inaugural Car Show at Nexton on March 12 from at 9 a.m....
Cars on State returns for 14th year
Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
DCI turns over Madison Kwik Trip shooting investigative files to Dane Co. DA’s Office
Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes gives update on shooting on the city's west side on...
MPD Chief Shon Barnes news conference
A Massachusetts-based fresh food manufacturer will build a food manufacturing facility in...
Madison chefs nominated for best chef award