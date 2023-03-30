Children to be released from hospital after falling at Governor Dodge State Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two children who were hospitalized Wednesday after a major fall at Governor Dodge State Park will released Thursday, officials revealed.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said both children, ages 4 and 6, are expected to make a full recovery.

“This case is truly remarkable and we are extremely happy that these children are expected to make a full recovery,” Iowa Co. Sheriff Michael Peterson said.

Iowa Co. officials said Wednesday that they received an emergency call around 2:15 p.m. for two kids that had fallen from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail in Governor Dodge State Park. The 4-year-old child fell 80 feet from the ledge, while the 6-year-old fell 20 feet.

UW Health Med Flight was called for one of the children, and Dodgeville EMS transported the other to a local hospital. Iowa Co. said both children sustained serious injuries from the fall.

Peterson noted the challenge of getting to an incident in the over 5,000 acres of the park and figuring out what needs to be done quickly is a coordinated effort, requiring a lot of departments and personnel acting fast together.

