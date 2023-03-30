Cuba City golf course restaurant, clubhouse reopens nearly 2 years after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The telltale sign of spring for many, begins on the links. Where golfers and admirers of the sport begin to flock to the greens in search of fresh air and shaving a shot or two off their game.

For community members in Cuba City, this spring and first swings, carries an extra weight, as golfers and diners of the beloved clubhouse have waited now two years to return. The golf industry was one of the few sectors that flourished during the pandemic as it provided plenty of space for social distancing and an outdoor escape, but for Cole Acres Golf & Grill, the community was without a gathering space.

Mothers Day weekend in 2021, an overnight fire destroyed their two-story clubhouse containing a supper club and pro shop. The swimming pool also permanently shut down after the pool’s pumps were removed from the clubhouse following the fire.

The location and course, founded in 1969 by a group of passionate community members, was devastated, but vowed to rebuild. The golf course remained open the past two summers while the new clubhouse was being constructed.

General Manager Dan Bowden says the total budget for the rebuild was set at $1.5 million for the building and $400k on equipment, with insurance covering roughly half of the project.

Looking toward fundraising in order to close the gap, the community went to work fielding donations from course members, local businesses and area organizations who wanted to see the location and mainstay that is Cole Acres, revived.

The new 5,600-square-foot building is one story, and the previous pool facility now is primarily a grassy area. Cole Acres will be open seven days a week once golf season begins. Bowden said he hopes the date will be April 1, but the season start will be weather-dependent, given the late-March snow totals.

With the inclusion of the new golf simulators in the clubhouse, Bowden says they intend to be a year round destination, hosting both men’s and ladies’ leagues, including event space rentals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.