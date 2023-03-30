DCI turns over Madison Kwik Trip shooting investigative files to Dane Co. DA’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Files related to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation’s review of the shooting at a Madison Kwik Trip last month have been submitted to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, the state agency confirmed Wednesday.

The DOJ stated that the Dane Co. DA’s Office will now review the files and make a decision on if any charges should be filed. If the DA decides no charges are warranted, the DCI will release its records to the public.

NBC15 reached out to the DA’s Office for comment and will update this story with its response.

The Madison Police Department confirmed during a news conference last month that a man found dead in the bathroom of the convenience store where he exchanged gunfire with a police officer was the suspect accused of killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship with.

Just hours before his death, MPD identified Justin Kopmeyer as a homicide suspect and warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Kopmeyer, 39, was accused of killing Kristin Schmitt, who was found dead in an apartment on Richard Street after a neighbor asked MPD officers to do a welfare check on her.

Two days later, after naming Kopmeyer as the suspect, officers caught up to him on Feb. 24 at the Kwik Trip, in the 3500 block of E. Washington Ave., where he and a police officer exchanged gunfire. A second officer had also fired a Taser in an attempt to detain Kopmeyer, who retreated into the convenience store’s bathroom. A Wisconsin Dept. of Justice statement echoed the MPD statement.

Madison PD Chief Shon Barnes noted that he thinks the officer’s bullet struck Kopmeyer, but he does not believe that was the fatal shot. He added the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.

