Madison chefs nominated for best chef award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison chefs have a chance at having their flavorful work recognized with an awards ceremony this summer.

Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero on Wilson St. and Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild on Monroe St. are up for a best chef in the Midwest award, the James Beard Foundation announced.

Nagano and Kroeger are nominated jointly for the award, while Mangano is nominated individually. The table below shows the nominees for Best Chef: Midwest.

Chef(s) Restaurant City Sanaa Abourezk Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean Sioux Falls, SD Gregory León Amilinda Milwaukee, WI Francesco Mangano Osteria Papavero Madison, WI Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger Fairchild Madison, WI David Utterback Yoshitomo Omaha, NE

A full list of awards and nominees can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.

The winners will be celebrated on June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago. The ceremony will be streamed live on Eater.

