Madison chefs nominated for best chef award

Winners to be celebrated in June
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison chefs have a chance at having their flavorful work recognized with an awards ceremony this summer.

Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero on Wilson St. and Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild on Monroe St. are up for a best chef in the Midwest award, the James Beard Foundation announced.

Nagano and Kroeger are nominated jointly for the award, while Mangano is nominated individually. The table below shows the nominees for Best Chef: Midwest.

Chef(s)RestaurantCity
Sanaa AbourezkSanaa’s Gourmet MediterraneanSioux Falls, SD
Gregory LeónAmilindaMilwaukee, WI
Francesco ManganoOsteria PapaveroMadison, WI
Itaru Nagano and Andrew KroegerFairchildMadison, WI
David UtterbackYoshitomoOmaha, NE

A full list of awards and nominees can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.

The winners will be celebrated on June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago. The ceremony will be streamed live on Eater.

