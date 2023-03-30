Madison meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old man from Madison was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Mario Johnson sold undercover law enforcement agents over one pound of meth in three controlled buys between May to August of 2021, DOJ said.

During Johnson’s sentencing hearing, the judge stated that Johnson had been involved in “serious drug dealing” for financial reasons. The judge also said he took Johnson’s prior criminal offences, including domestic abuse, into consideration. He also urged him to undergo programs while in prison, including for mental health, substance abuse and anger management.

The Drug Enforcement Administration alongside Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sun Prairie Police Department investigated Johnson’s crimes.

