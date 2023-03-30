Man arrested in Rock Co. after pursuit through southern Wis. and Illinois

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities had to chase a driver through two Wisconsin counties, into Illinois, and then back into Wisconsin, after fleeing from a traffic stop early Thursday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A Janesville Police Department officer attempted to pull the driver over around 12:25 a.m. at Midvale Drive and Wright Road, but the suspect drove away. The officer was able to get a description of the vehicle and a Beloit Police Department supervisor noted that a vehicle with a similar description was reported stolen recently out of the City of Beloit. The supervisor also identified the driver, noting that the department has probable cause to arrest the man on several charges, including theft, recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office detailed that the man drove from Walworth County into Illinois before heading back into Wisconsin around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, and the Beloit Police Dept. laid out stop sticks. Beloit PD officers pursued the vehicle around the city and requested help from deputies as the man was driving out of Beloit. The man headed northbound on County Tk D and Janesville Police Department was asked to deploy stop sticks.

In an effort to bring the vehicle to a halt, deputies used a moving roadblock to slow it down. The vehicle struck three different Rock County squad cars as it slowed down, the sheriff’s office said, coming to a stop on Cty Tk D near Rockport Park. Officials took the driver into custody.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office filed charges of fleeing, reckless driving, operating after revocation, recklessly endangering safety- first degree, two counts of recklessly endangering safety- second degree, and a second offense of operating while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office noted that it does not know what charges, if any, the other jurisdictions will be filing.

The sheriff’s office added that at the time of the vehicle coming to a stop, deputies saw a passenger who was having a medical event. That person was treated immediately.

No one was hurt as a result of the pursuit.

