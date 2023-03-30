Richland Co. Sheriff: Dubuque man dead in logging accident

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Police lights and cut timber graphic.(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead after he was struck in the head while working on a log skidder, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports Thursday.

Dispatchers were told just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that a man was involved in a logging accident near County Highway OO. A witness told officials that they were working on a log skidder when its hydraulic line broke. The victim was struck in the face, causing him to become unresponsive. He became wedged along the tire and the engine compartment of the log skidder, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders pulled the victim off of the log skidder and EMS officials started to treat him. The man was taken to Richland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 54-year-old Joseph Abitz, of Dubuque.

Authorities determined that Abitz had been hydraulic accumulators. The sheriff’s office said he did not know that one of the accumulators was still under pressure, causing it to come loose and hit the victim in the face while he was attempting to remove it.

Muscoda EMS, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene, as well as Avoca Police.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Kawsu Samba
Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership

Latest News

Michael A. Yaker
Threatening Wisconsin governor charge dropped under deal
Governor Dodge State Park
Children to be released from hospital after falling at Governor Dodge State Park
The ARK of South Carolina announced the Inaugural Car Show at Nexton on March 12 from at 9 a.m....
Cars on State returns for 14th year
Heavy police presence reported on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
DCI turns over Madison Kwik Trip shooting investigative files to Dane Co. DA’s Office