Rock County Clerk of Circuit Court retiring early

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Clerk of Circuit Court will retire early and leave her position after eight years running the office.

Jacki Gackstatter will retire early from her position on Monday due to personal reasons. Her term was supposed to end in 2027. In the position, Gackstatter answers questions, keeps records and files evidence in court.

She started working for Rock County in 1986 and saw quite a few big changes, including the Beloit and Janesville courthouses consolidation and changing from paper to electronic filing. She also worked through the pandemic, which now makes it possible to attend court from home.

”That was a big change,” Gackstatter said. “As hard as it was, introducing Zoom to the courts was a good thing because now you have people... they don’t have to take a day off of work to come to a 15 minute hearing.”

Susan Dahl will take over as Rock County Interim Clerk of Courts on Tuesday. She has worked in the Wisconsin court system for 27 years. Previously she served as deputy clerk in Green County before moving to Rock County.

”We’re what people see first,” she said. “We want to be very important first step and get them on the right track to get their paperwork for the judges, get the filings and process for them.”

Gackstatter said the office is in good hands.

”It’ll be great,” Gackstatter. “If I didn’t have the people in place that I do I wouldn’t feel as comfortable as I am with my retirement because I would not leave them in a dire situation. I couldn’t do that.”

During Dahl’s interim phase, a board of Rock County Judges will accept applications, interview and hire a clerk of court to fill the position through January of 2027 to finish Gackstatter’s term. After January of 2027, applicants will need to run for election for the next four year term.

