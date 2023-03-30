Sauk County family wants to restore 173-year-old farmhouse

IRISH VALLEY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk County family is looking for land to place an old farmhouse after it’s restored to its original log cabin structure.

The Sprecher family wants to save a farmhouse their family purchased and later sold, but restore the house to its original log cabin structure, which was discovered by the current owners during a demolition.

The original logs were sided and painted over when 96-year-old Dorothy Sprecher Schreiner’s parents purchased the home in 1922.

”We had a good farm life,” Dorothy said. “We weren’t rich and we weren’t poor, my mother always said.”

Dorothy is the last of eight siblings alive who grew up in the farmhouse but currently lives in an apartment in Baraboo. Seeing the farmhouse sparked sad memories about losing one brother to Scarlet Fever. She said she also remembers good times at the farm milking cows.

Old Sauk County farmhouse structure discovered as old log cabin (Marcus Aarsvold)

Dorothy’s niece Aimee Sprecher Bailey said the original owners told her family about the log cabin discovery during demolition this week.

“This is really where it all started for us and it would be very hard to see it go somewhere else,” Bailey said. ”This is not us saying goodbye to it, it’s how are we going to preserve this for our family.”

The Sprechers hired a company in Iowa to disassemble and restore the cabin.

The Sprecher cousins discuss great aunt's memories at old farmhouse (Marcus Aarsvold)

Next, the family is in need of two to five acres of rural Sauk County land to place the cabin when it’s finished being restored.

Bailey said they hope to buy extra land from someone in a rural part of Sauk County, preferably close to Irish Valley.

Anyone interested in selling land should email savethesprechercabin@gmail.com.

The family also started a GoFundMe page to finance the restoration project.

