Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Tomorrow

Increasing Cloud Today

Rain Likely Tonight

Damaging Wind, Hail & Tornadoes Possible Later Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure will impact the region over the next several days. There is growing potential for severe thunderstorms to impact the region Friday afternoon and evening. Right now, this risk appears to be highest over south central and southwestern Wisconsin. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible with the severe thunderstorms. NBC 15 meteorologists have posted a First Alert Day for Friday.

High pressure will drift off to the east of here today and clouds are expected to increase in its wake. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible in the afternoon before more widespread rain moves in overnight. We will see a break in the precipitation early Friday then thunderstorms will redevelop in the afternoon and evening. These are the thunderstorms we believe could produce damaging wind, hail and even tornadoes.

Colder air then fills in for early Saturday and a little snow will be likely on the tail end of this system. Accumulation in most spots will be under an inch. High pressure will then build in and bring some nice early April weather in for Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance of afternoon showers/sprinkles. High: 48. Wind: SE 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/thunderstorms likely. Low: 41. Wind: S 15-20 gusting to 35.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Some could be severe. High: 62.

Saturday: Snow likely early, then decreasing cloudiness. High: 41.

