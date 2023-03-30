UW student organization highlights mental health resources after losing peer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is mourning the loss of a student. The National Alliance on Mental Illness at UW-Madison (NAMI-UW) is shining a light on the growing need for mental health resources on campus.

“This situation is really hard to put into words how terrible and tragic it is because it’s sad to know that a student, on of our peers, is not with us anymore,” Katherine Zimmerman, a junior at UW-Madison, said.

Students have placed flowers, candles and notes outside of Smith Residence Hall over the past few days.

Zimmerman lived in Smith Hall last year as a sophomore.

“I can’t even imagine what they’re going through and I know if I were still within those walls, I would be struggling beyond words,” she said.

As the President of NAMI-UW, Zimmerman hopes more people will reach out to the organization for help when they are struggling with their mental health. NAMI-UW provides students, staff and faculty with mental health resources.

One thing students say is the light in the darkness right now is seeing everyone coming together during this difficult time.

“While the event is extremely tragic and everyone involved is in our thoughts, I do think that there is extreme beauty in the way that the community has come together to really support one another,” Zimmerman said.

NAMI-UW hopes to end the stigma against mental illness on campus and in the Madison community.

“I feel like it’s something you really wish you could prevent entirely. It’s something that when we as an organization are trying so hard to provide those resources and do as much as we can, you really just want to make everything better,” sophomore Abigail Skramstad said.

Skramstad is the Marketing Director for NAMI-UW and runs the organization’s Instagram page. She said since the loss of their fellow student on Monday, they have had more students reaching out for resources.

The University has provided students, staff and faculty with resources as well:

