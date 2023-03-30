Weekend Events: Springing into April!

The spring season is upon us, and we are headed into the first week in April. And if you’re still looking for something fun to do this weekend, don’t fret!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The spring season is upon us, and we are headed into the first week in April. And if you're still looking for something fun to do this weekend, don't fret!

Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli Thursday to preview four great options to check out in the Madison area.

Highlights include: Drop-in exploration stations at the Madison Children’s Museum, The Minnesota Røkkr Home Series at the Orpheum Theater, The International Festival at the Overture Center and the re:mancipation exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

