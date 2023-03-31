Badgers’ Braelon Allen earns Walter Camp Preseason All-American Honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen was named a Walter Camp Preseason Second-Team All-American.

The young running back is the fifth Badger in program history to run for 1,000 yards as both a freshman and a sophomore, and is headed into his junior season under a new offense led by offensive coordinator Phil Longo and head coach Luke Fickell.

The Fond du Lac native ran for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Badgers’ lead back on his way to second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

Allen heads into the 2023 season ranking 4th all-time with a 6.03 yards per carry, trailing Melvin Gordon (7.79), Jonathan Taylor (6.67) and James White (6.24).

In 2021, Allen compiled 1,268 yards during his freshman season and averaged 6.82 yards per carry, tied for the best in the nation. He was named a Walter Camp Freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is the caretaker of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team, which is presented by 777 Partners. The full teams can be viewed here.

