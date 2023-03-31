Badgers’ Braelon Allen earns Walter Camp Preseason All-American Honors

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs for a first down against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen was named a Walter Camp Preseason Second-Team All-American.

The young running back is the fifth Badger in program history to run for 1,000 yards as both a freshman and a sophomore, and is headed into his junior season under a new offense led by offensive coordinator Phil Longo and head coach Luke Fickell.

The Fond du Lac native ran for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Badgers’ lead back on his way to second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

Allen heads into the 2023 season ranking 4th all-time with a 6.03 yards per carry, trailing Melvin Gordon (7.79), Jonathan Taylor (6.67) and James White (6.24).

In 2021, Allen compiled 1,268 yards during his freshman season and averaged 6.82 yards per carry, tied for the best in the nation. He was named a Walter Camp Freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is the caretaker of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team, which is presented by 777 Partners. The full teams can be viewed here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
MPD investigating west side homicide, two suspects in custody

Latest News

FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
Marquette’s Shaka Smart voted men’s AP coach of the year
Wisconsin hires Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State
Wisconsin and North Texas met in the NIT semifinal in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 28.
Badgers fall short in NIT semifinal, lose to North Texas 56-54
Wisconsin football hold first spring practice under head coach Luke Fickell inside the McClain...
Badgers hold first spring practice under Luke Fickell