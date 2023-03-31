Beloit officials locate missing woman

found
found(Storyblocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department says a woman that went missing Thursday afternoon has been located.

An alert issued by the Beloit Police Department states that Patricia Edwardson was last seen at a nursing home facility in the 2700 block of Kadlec Drive in Beloit. Staff conducted rounds around 4 p.m. and noticed that she was missing around 4:45-5 p.m. when they returned to their stations.

The department said in an update Thursday night that she had been found.

