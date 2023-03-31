Darlington man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old child

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Darlington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, according to police Friday.

The Darlington Police Department arrested the man around 4 p.m. Friday. The charges against him came from an investigation into two interactions the man had with the child over the last three months, the department explained.

The 26-year-old faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, and causing a child to view sexual activity.

He remains in jail, the department added.

Darlington Police Department reported last Friday that they had arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Police did not indicate that the two arrests were related.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
MPD investigating west side homicide, two suspects in custody

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Dane Co. man who killed his parents plans to file no-merit appeal
Scott Peterson
Silver Alert canceled for missing Madison man
FILE - Green Bay Packers running back John Brockington (42) carries for a first down, past...
John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74
Dane Co. man who killed his parents plans to file no-merit appeal
Dane Co. man who killed his parents plans to file no-merit appeal