Darlington man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Darlington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, according to police Friday.

The Darlington Police Department arrested the man around 4 p.m. Friday. The charges against him came from an investigation into two interactions the man had with the child over the last three months, the department explained.

The 26-year-old faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, and causing a child to view sexual activity.

He remains in jail, the department added.

Darlington Police Department reported last Friday that they had arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Police did not indicate that the two arrests were related.

