Dodge Co. DA fills out staff after inheriting zero full-time attorneys

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being without a single prosecutor, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is now just one vacancy away from a full staff.

It’s what Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will has been able to accomplish since being appointed by Gov. Tony Evers Feb. 1.

“There were a lot of things that had to be done,” Will said.

The agency received statewide attention when former Dodge Co. DA Kurt Klomberg announced he was leaving, citing his concern for a shortage of prosecutors. After he left, the office had zero attorneys who were working full-time.

“I spent the first two weeks on the job focusing only on, not only, but primarily on hiring,” Will said. “There were, there was a huge backlog. There were a number of cases that needed my immediate attention.”

In just two months, Will almost has a full staff with one open position left.

“Fortunately, I was able to recruit some more experienced prosecutors to this office,” Will said. “They wanted the opportunity to participate in a rebuild and were willing to leave their current office.”

Will said her ability to fill these positions is thanks to her network of connections.

“I knew a lot of people before I came to this position,” Will said. “I worked with a lot of different assistant district attorneys, and so I had some connections to be able to fill those vacancies.”

What was once a challenging situation is soon to be another case solved for Will.

“You are in very good hands,” Will said.

Will said there are applicants for the last remaining full-time position and hopes to fill it with an experience prosecutor.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.