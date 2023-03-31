FIRST ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Moving In

Strong to severe storms are expected this evening

All severe risks are on the table

Wintry conditions arrive overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day is here! Nine states, including Wisconsin, are under a Tornado Watch through the rest of the evening. This is potentially one of the most dangerous scenarios that have been seen for such a large area of the United States in two years.

Beginning early this evening we’ll start to see strong, fast-moving storms moving in from Iowa. All of our viewing areas continue to be under the risk of strong, destructive winds, large hail, locally heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe for these storms roughly begins near 6 pm for our southwestern counties, 7 pm across Dane County, and then just after 9 pm when storms have cleared our eastern counties. While some of the models indicate the most severe weather will be for our most southwest counties, and then through the southern counties, we’re not reducing any of the risks for all of our viewing area until this system clears.

What’s Coming Up...

Not long after the convective part of the storm moves out, we will begin to see the wintry part arrive just after midnight. Temperatures will drop about 30 degrees, and snow will continue through the morning. Snow totals will range from 1-2″ across Dane County with higher totals of 3-5″ up near the Dells. Winds tomorrow will stay gusty throughout the day, up to 40 mph.

Looking Ahead...

As we end the weekend, we’re looking at milder and sunnier days with highs into the upper 50s. Then our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday.

