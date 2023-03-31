First-of-its-kind esports event coming to Madison

For the first time, esports fans will be able to watch a live, in-person sanctioned Call of Duty League event in Madison.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time, esports fans will be able to watch a live, in-person sanctioned Call of Duty League event in Madison.

On April 1, Minnesota Røkkr will compete against the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers in a qualifying match at the Orpheum Theater.

With a spot at Major 4 on the line, fans will have a unique opportunity to watch 12 of top Call of Duty players in the world battle it out in the Capital City.

“Anytime somebody who is the best at what they do is competing or performing, that alone is entertainment and something that’s worth checking out,” said Version1 Director of Communications, Cassie Batinich.

Batinich said out of the 12 teams in the Call of Duty League, Minnesota Røkkr is the only team that’s headquarters are in the Midwest.

Minnesota Røkkr’s esports training facility is based out of Eagan, Minnesota, but with fans from all over the Midwest, holding the event in Madison presents an opportunity to reach a different demographic in Madison.

“This event is something I think anybody can get excited about, Batinich said. “Whether you’re a gamer and you’ve maybe never been to see a live esports event, or maybe you’re a person who likes to try new things, this will be a really great entry point and something that will be very entertaining no matter where you come from on that spectrum.”

Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.

