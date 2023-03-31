“Flight of Lights” powered down tonight due to weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Flight of Lights” at the Dane County Airport will be powered off tonight due to dangerous weather conditions, according to the airport’s Facebook page.

This year the “Flight of Lights” display features six displays along international lane at the Dane County Regional Airport. The displays include tributes to the medical community, sports, nature and fun vacation destinations.

The “Flight of Lights” was started in 2020 as part of the Safer at Home order and has been a tradition since then.

Anyone can drive through the light display between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. from March 24 to April 16 free of charge. The airport says they plan to have the lights back up and running tomorrow night, but they will provide updates based on the weather.

For more information on how to access the lights, and what is included in the light display, visit flightoflights.com.

