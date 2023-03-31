Madison police nab suspect accused of firing at car on Valentine’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of shooting into a vehicle where two young children were tried jumping off a second-story balcony to escape from arresting officers, the Madison Police Department reported in an update Friday afternoon.

According to the MPD statement, members of its Violent Crime Unit captured the suspect after serving a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Straubel Court, the same street where the gunfire occurred. Officers also reported finding “a large amount of marijuana” along with a loaded gun. The MPD report included an image of the firearm.

Friday’s update included new details on the Valentine’s Day gunfire that included the fact one of the bullets fired at the vehicle was found lying in a car seat. It also revealed that the two children had been in the car at the time. The report did not say if anyone was with them.

The 25-year-old man was booked on a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with the intent to deliver THC. According to MPD, he is on probation in Illinois and Wisconsin court records show an extradition request was filed by the state on Wednesday.

